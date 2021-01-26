Accounting students offer free income tax assistance in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students at Drury University are offering free tax preparation to people beginning next Saturday, Feb. 6, in a safe way to protect people from COVID-19.

Individuals can take advantage of the service through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance in the Breech School of Business Administration on the northeast corner of Drury Lane and Central Street.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines, Taxpayers will drop off their taxes at the Breech building by entering the doors at the north end of the facility. Individuals will be asked to schedule an appointment to pick up their finished tax returns.

Below is a list of the times people can drop off their taxes:

Saturday, Feb. 6 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 8 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Drury said all returns will be filed electronically unless the IRS requires a manual return.

Along with the forms, taxpayers are asked to bring a photo identity, Social Security cards for themself and dependents, W-2 forms, 1099 forms, statements issued by brokerage firms and a copy of their 2019 state and federal tax returns.