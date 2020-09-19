Accident on North Glenstone leaves one person in critical condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after being involved in a car accident on North Glenstone Friday, Sept. 18.

A woman was pulling out onto Glenstone from a restaurant when a motorcycle struck the back of the car.

According to Lieutenant Michael Foos, the motorcycle slid across the pavement 50 to 75 yards. The motorcyclist is in critical condition and was taken to Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the car suffered no injuries. Springfield Police are investigating the scene.