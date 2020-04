NEWTON COUNTY, Mo (KSN). — A Neosho man dies after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Michael Linton was riding his bicycle north on I-49, just north of Neosho, around 9:25 Sunday night (4/5/2020).

A car was headed north when it ran into Linton’s bike, causing the crash.

Linton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car involved was not injured.