Accident causes traffic delay near James River Freeway and National

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle-vehicle crash on James River Freeway and National Thursday, Oct. 8.

The male was riding a motorcycle when the vehicle in front of him slowed down due to traffic congestion. The vehicle behind the motorcycle struck, catching the motorcycle between two cars.

According to the Springfield Police Department, lanes on James River Freeway and National are expected to be closed only for another hour.

There was no signs of impairment and the motorcyclist’s injuries are the only ones confirmed.

Drivers should consider alternate routes.

