Access to Lindenlure is now closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A swimming hole in Linden that provides access to the Finley River is now closed, and Lindenlure’s private owners are warning people not to trespass.

Julie Spradlin-Lawson says Lindenlure is one of many reasons why she lives in the Ozarks. She has been going there for 40 years with her family. She says it’s a shame some people ruined the fun for everyone else.

Lawson says the region is lucky to have so much access to the outdoors. When friends of her’s visit, she brings them to the swimming hole.

Lawson fears now that there might not be many places left to take her family and friends.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says Lindenlure should’ve been closed a long time ago.

He says it’s a place where some people litter and use or sell drugs.

Sheriff Brad Cole, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, says, “It’s unfortunate that a few people have disrespected the landowner’s property, and made it a bad situation for the people that came and took care of the property and enjoyed it.”

Cole believes good things can come from this.

The sheriff says, “I think it will increase public safety for one thing. And, reduce the crime, and the vagrants in that area, especially a lot of alcohol-related issues.”

Sheriff Cole says his crew will continue to patrol the Lindenlure area for trespassers. Violators will be arrested or summoned in court.