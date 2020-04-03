Academy Sports and Outdoors only selling firearms and ammo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Academy Sports and Outdoors is only selling firearms and ammo in response to the COVID essential business restrictions.

Cora Scott, with the city, says they sent someone over there in the last few days after hearing several complaints from residents.

She says sporting good stores should only be selling essential items.

The store is complying, but the city will send someone back out later to check on them.

Cora says the city has only had to do this a few times, and most businesses are abiding by the order.