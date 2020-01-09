Abuse charges filed yesterday on a teacher dropped today

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — Abuse charges against a Marionville teacher were dropped just one day after they were filed.

We spoke to attorney Stacie Bilyeu today who’s representing Kimberly Daniels.

She says the Lawrence County Prosecutor dropped the child abuse charges he filed yesterday.

Daniels had been accused of abusing a student at the Marionville Elementary School.

Court documents claim Daniels picked a boy up by the arm and drug him to a fence.

Daniels denied that.

We don’t yet know why the prosecutor dropped the charges today.

But it comes after a judge also dismissed another abuse charged on Monday after determining there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Daniels.

Bilyeu says Daniels is exhausted but relived this is behind her.

Daniels says she feels vindicated.