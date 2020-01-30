Absentee voting begins for Missouri’s primary

FILE – In this May 9, 2018, file photo, a woman votes in Sandy Springs, Ga. It’s been more than three years since Russia’s sweeping effort to interfere in U.S. elections through disinformation on social media, stolen campaign emails and attacks on voting systems. U.S. officials have made advances in trying to prevent similar attacks from undermining the 2020 vote, but challenges remain. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Absentee voting has officially begun for Missouri’s primary in March.

This means those who will be unable to vote the day of the election can vote now on who they would like to represent them in the presidential race.

There are a few stipulations that come with the process of voting absentee such as an indication that must be made showing why the voter cannot vote the day of the election.

Some reasons for voting absentee are medical issues or being out of the county on election day.

According to Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller, this primary is important for people to choose who they’d like to get the presidential nomination.

“This is a presidential preference primary,” Schoeller said. “So when voters come to vote, either absentee or the day of the election, they’re going to get to choose the party ballot of their choice and they can choose from the list of candidates there, which candidates they want to represent them in the presidential election this November. This is just one more opportunity to make sure that if you can’t be there on the day of the election cause you’re not here, in the county, or you have a health issue.”

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 12 and the presidential primary is on March 10.

