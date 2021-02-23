Absentee voting begins for April’s general election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in Southwest Missouri can begin absentee voting on Tuesday, Feb. 23, for the April 2020 General Municipal Election.

According to Shane Schoeller, the Greene County clerk, the April ballot will be available later on Feb. 23. The ballot covers candidates and issues from nine cities and eight school districts.

To cast an in-person absentee ballot, voters can go to the Archives/Elections Center on 1126 N. Boonville Ave. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Out-of-town voters can request an absentee ballot by mail on the Greene County website before 5 p.m. on March 24.

Schoeller said mailed ballots must be filled out and in the clerk’s office before 7 p.m. on Election Day for the vote to count.

Voters can ask questions online or by calling Schoeller’s office at 868-4060.