SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People who plan on absentee voting for the upcoming Aug. 2 election can get their votes in on Saturday during special hours or on Monday, which is the final day for absentee voting.

Absentee voters can submit their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday. On Saturday, July 30, people can vote from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, is the last day to absentee vote, and people can do so from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

In-person absentee voting takes place at the Greene County Elections Center at 1126 Boonville Avenue in Springfield.

People who have any questions about absentee voting can call the Office of the County Clerk at 417-868-4060 or email elections@greenecountymo.gov. Those who want to inform themselves about who is running can find a sample ballot on the Greene County Election Center website.