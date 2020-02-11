About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex.

A city official says the lab rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, and other animals were in a duplex where two people lived.

John Baccala, a spokesman for the Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services, says the conditions were deplorable, and the odor was noticeable outside the home.

Baccala says officials don’t know why the residents were keeping the animals. A fire department crew was checking ammonia levels at the duplex.

KC Pet Project is working with the city to find homes for the animals.