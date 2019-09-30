A United States citizen has been arrested in California and charged with spying for China

CALIFORNIA, (CBS).– A U.S. citizen has been arrested for allegedly spying for the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department and FBI announced Monday. Xuehua “Edward” Peng was taken into custody on Friday and charged with acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government, according to a criminal complaint.

“The charges announced today specifically regard the use of an American citizen to remove classified national security information from the United States to the People’s Republic of China,” U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson said during a Monday press conference. “An American citizen acted as a secret agent of the People’s Republic of China against the United States here in the Northern District of California.”

Peng allegedly worked under the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China’s preeminent intelligence agency. Anderson claimed Peng worked for the MSS by completing dead-drops – collecting information between two agents using a pre-determined location, delivering payments and bringing information into China.

The criminal complaint alleges Peng knowingly acted in the U.S. as an agent for China for three years, between June 2015 and June 2018. Anderson said the FBI and Justice Department used a “confidential human source” in its investigation of Peng.

“This case is the result of a multi-year FBI investigation,” FBI Special Agent John F. Bennett said Monday, while thanking the U.S. Attorney’s office for their assistance. “It is very rare we talk about this. It is the FBI’s responsibility to protect Americans against this type of threat.”

Peng is a naturalized U.S. citizen who entered the U.S. on a temporary business visitor visa in 2011 and was naturalized in 2012. He will be prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

The 56-year-old Peng presented himself as a tour guide who ran sight-seeing excursions in San Francisco to Chinese visitors and students. Peng was arrested at his residence in San Francisco on Friday and already made his initial court appearance before a magistrate judge.