A story about Scuffy the Donkey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Do you want to hear your story? Scuffy’s zoo adventure by Pam Gwin. In a quaint little city in a quaint little zoo, there lives a quaint little donkey. Scuffy is his name, and being ornery is his game.

Joey Powell, with the Dickerson Park Zoo, says, “The story is actually about Scuffy sneaking out and going on a tour of the zoo. So since we are on a temporary closure and it’s a beautiful day out, and we thought, let’s read Scuffy’s story to him as he goes around and visits some animals at the zoo.”