A Springfield bar and music spot will undergo changes after being sold to new owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An iconic bar and music spot in Springfield will be going under many changes after 17 years of business.

The Outland said in a instagram post that the business has been on the verge of bankruptcy, and dispite the controbutions made to keep them afloat, the business had to be sold by the original owners.

“A global pandemic is something that can’t be planned for and we had to ultimately make the decision to sell the business,” said the instram post made by The Outland.

The owners say they are thankful for all of the support, and that future shows will be announced sometime in the future.

Read the post here: