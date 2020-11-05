A second inmate at the Fed Med has died from COVID-19 related issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Another inmate from the Medical Center of Federal Prisoners has died from COVID-19 related issues.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 60-year-old Gary Tubby went into cardiac arrest at the Fed Med Wednesday and was then transported to a local hospital. While at the hospital, Tubby tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities say Tubby had long-term pre-existing conditions.

He was sentenced in the Southern District of Mississippi to a 300-month sentence for production of child pornography. Tubby had been at the Fed Med since March of 2015.

