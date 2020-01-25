A second Eden Village community is being built

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Village has announced that a second housing community is coming to Springfield.

The new little homes for the homeless with disabilities will be located on West Brower Street.

There will be 2.4 million invested into this property and construction has already begun.

Linda Brown, Eden Village co-founder, says the 24 homes and community center will not only give these people a place to live but allow them to build relationships.

Brown says 600 volunteers helped get their first park up and running and expects to have more this time around.

The Eden Village team wants to make Springfield a city where no one sleeps outside.

“We know this is what we’re supposed to be doing, and, having the Gathering Tree since 2010 downtown, a drop-in center in the evenings, that’s how we birthed this was because we got to know those people as people,” Brown said. “Our friends and family. And when you walk home to a warm bed at night and your friends have to go hide somewhere in a hidden campground, in a cold wet tent like today, it’s like we have to do something, and so, here we are.”

Brown says she doesn’t regret taking over the property.