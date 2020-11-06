A Safe Thanksgiving: Health Department suggests low risk holiday activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A guidance list for staying safe on Thanksgiving from COVID-19 is available to the public from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The Health Department says people could have a small dinner with others in your household or shop online instead of in stores for deals.

If you make a homemade dish, the Health Department says there are ways to deliver it in a safe, contactless way.

Here is a list of other low and moderate risk activities suggested by the Health Department:

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors (especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19) and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family.

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.

Use non-contact forms of greeting instead of handshakes/hugs.

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Have a shorter event, rather than having activities all day or over multiple days.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is required, and people can maintain physical distancing.

Participating in small outdoor events or activities with safety precautions in place, including physical distancing and masking.

A risk assessment quiz is offered to help people decide what level of risk their activities rank.

There are more safety tips for Thanksgiving, such as holiday travel and meeting with friends, on the Health Department’s website.