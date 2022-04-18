SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The teal and purple emblem that has been all over plates, cups, and other paper goods has turned 30 years old.

In 1989, the Sweetheart Cup Company in Springfield held an internal contest for a new stock image. Gina Ekiss submitted her design, a teal and purple brushstroke, and called it, “Jazz.”

Products with Ekiss’ “Jazz” hit the market in 1992.

Although her design has been seen all over the world, Sweetheart Cup Company and then later Solo Cup Company owns the design. So no royalties were ever paid to her.

The giant cup attached to the front of the company’s building was located at 1100 N. Glenstone in Springfield. Solo Cup Company purchased Sweetheart in 2004. The building is now cupless and is the home of Truck Hero.

In 2015, Reddit users were in search of the creator of the Jazz pattern. Eventually, leading to it’s roots in Springfield. Springfield News-Leader’s Thomas Gounley managed to find Ekiss and interviewed her.

After Gounley’s story was published several media outlets like BuzzFeed, Los Angeles Times, and even ABC’s Good Morning America jumped on board with Ekiss’ story.

More recently, on September 1st, 2018, the Springfield Cardinals wore custom-made jerseys with the “jazz” design on them. After the game, the jerseys were auctioned off to help raise funds for the Gynecological Cancers Alliance.

Ekiss threw the first pitch to start off that night.