A new food service location is opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local non- profit has opened a brand new food service location in Springfield.

Life 360 community services are operating the Springfield hub out of the former price cutter at Division and Glenstone

Those 18 and younger are eligible to receive a week’s worth of meals. Starting Monday (4/6/2020), the hub will operate Monday through Friday from 11 a-m to 6 p-m.

The building holds food and nutrition service materials for 14 additional school districts.

The site will also be an additional food service location where children can receive a week’s worth of meals.

The three other locations in Springfield available for food pickup are:

Fairbanks Community Hub located at 1126 N. Broadway Ave.

Life360 Chesterfield located at 2220 N. Chesterfield Blvd.

Life360 located at Westgate 836 S. Suburban Ave.

Life 360 has several other food pickup locations in these surrounding areas: Ash Grove, Campbell, Chaffee, Delta, Everton, Gasconade C-4, Hartville, Joel E. Barber, Marion C. Early, Monett, Niangua, Pierce City, Plato, Pleasant Hope, Purdy, Puxico, Republic, Risco, Scott County, Seymour, Spokane, Twin Rivers, and Zalma

Contact individual sites for pickup days and times.

