SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Springfield on East Kearney Street. The crash happened on March 2, 2022, just after 12:30.

Springfield Police said the motorcyclist, Aaron Long, was headed west on Kearney and was driving fast when the driver of a car turned onto Kearney and hit Long’s motorcycle. Police say Long was thrown from the motorcycle and was hurt badly.

Long died from his injuries on Tuesday, March 8. Police have notified Long’s family.

The driver of the car that hit Long was not hurt.

Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with more information about what happened to call the department at 417-864-1810.