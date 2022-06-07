SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Riff will be hosting a Foo Fighters tribute show featuring local bands honoring the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On Friday, June 10, local bands The Wandering Found, Walking After Foo, and Dear Rosemary will be playing covers of their favorite Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins songs.

The Riff, 1900 W Sunset St., will open their doors for the show at 7:00 p.m with the first band playing at 8:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a charity of three bands’ choosing.

Tickets can be purchased on www.theriff.eventbrite.com

“(Hawkins) was such an influential musician to the entire industry, not just rock and roll, not just pop, but his reach is far and wide,” says Dear Rosemary’s Keoni Rogers. “Just the amazing things that he’s touched, you know, we’ve seen them in the community for so many years. And just to see the shock of him gone… It’s unbelievable.”

Rogers said after he posted that he wanted to do a tribute show, The Wandering Found and Walking After Foo jumped on board.

“We had actually started this tribute band Walking after Foo a month before Taylor passed. And, yeah, once we heard about this, we were kind of on the same mind as Keoni was. We wanted to do something to honor him. And then I saw their post and, you know, it all just kind of came together from there,” said Christopher Bivens of Walking After Foo.

“It’s one of those things that kind of took a bit to hit me just with Taylor being a huge inspiration as a drummer for me coming to terms with… like he’s not going to create anything new anymore to influence me. And that was kind of something that hit me harder than I thought it would,” says Payton Anderson of The Wandering Found.

The Foo Fighters announced the 50-year-old drummer had died on March 25, 2022, shortly before they were set to take the stage at a music festival in Bogota, Colombia.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years of existence, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Ozarksfirst.com spoke with members of the bands The Wandering Found, Walking After Foo, and Dear Rosemary about their Springfield Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins tribute show in the video above.