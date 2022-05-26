SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wonders of Wildlife is once again running for USA TODAY’s Best Aquarium in the Country competition.

According to 10Best.com, a travel and lifestyle website published by USA TODAY, WOW has won an award four times since opening in 2017. WOW won Best Aquarium in 2018, 2020, and 2021 as well as winning “Best new attraction of 2017”.

Voting for the 2022 contest ended on May 23.

The ten best winners will be announced on Friday, June 3.

Check out the video above to see a peek inside the Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium.