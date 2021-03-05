A look back at severe weather across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friday, March 5, is the final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The Ozarks are no stranger to severe weather and several strong storms have hit the area in the past 15 years. Meteorologist Natalie Nunn takes a look back at a few of the more impactful storms you might remember.

Joplin, Missouri, tornado (May 22, 2011) – EF 5 tornado with winds over 200 miles per hour hit Joplin in the early evening hours of Sunday, May 22, 2011. One hundred fifty-eight people were killed and over 1,000 injured.

May 8, 2009 derecho – Derecho, also called a land hurricane, pushed through southern Missouri in the early morning hours of May 8. Winds between 60-90 mph were sustained up to 45 minutes. Fair Grove High School took a direct hit.

Leap Day tornado outbreak of 2012– The late winter storm produced numerous tornadoes. The Branson strip sustained heavy damage, along with Cassville, Buffalo, and Lebanon. Eight tornadoes caused two fatalities and 53 injuries.

December 26-28, 2015 flash flooding. Days of storms dropped 6-12 inches of rain across the Ozarks. Fourteen people were killed due to flash flooding and numerous swift water rescued occurred. I-44 and Highway 65 were closed at times. Table Rock Dam reached record release during the rainfall event.

The Duck Boat capsizing– July 18, 2018 – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued for the summer afternoon. Around 6:30 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued for Table Rock Lake. A line of wind in front of the storm caused white caps on the lake. A Duck Boat carrying 31 people capsized, killing 17.