A look back at Greene County’s tragic day 80 years ago

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of City of Republic MO, Police Department Facebook page

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– On this day 88 years ago (January 2, 1932) Greene County law enforcement experienced a tragic day.

The Young Brothers Massacre was a gun battle in the Republic/ Brookline area.

Six law enforcement officers died that day making it the worst single killing of U.S. police officers before 9-11.

Officers had gone to arrest two brothers who were wanted for the murder of Republic Town Marshal Mark Noe. Noe was killed during a traffic stop on Main Street in Republic on June 2, 1929.

This day changed the way law enforcement approach an armed standoff.

A memorial is located outside the Greene County Courthouse at 1010 N. Boonville Ave in Springfield to honor those who lost their lives.

