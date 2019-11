Mo. — Drivers are facing a bitterly cold commute tonight.

This is MoDOT’s travel information map.

The purple roads are covered while the blue roads are mostly covered.

You can see that dark blue covering much of the Springfield area.

Some roads are completely covered in Lawrence and Barry County.

Also here in the Ozarks, a big worry tonight are bridges and overpasses. Temperatures have been sinking all day, so take it easy on the roads or just stay in if you don’t have to get out.