A Long Time Springfield Radio Personality is Marking a Milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Dozens of fans came together today to celebrate Wayne Glenn’s 40 years and his 2,000th consecutive Saturday show on 101.3 KTXR.

Glenn has become a staple on talk radio across the Ozarks, not missing a single show for four decades.”In many ways it seems like only yesterday that I began doing these shows,” says Glenn.

A familiar voice on Saturday mornings has filled the airwaves bringing laughs, goodwill, and vital information to listeners across the Ozarks.”Everything in my world is always new even though it’s old.”

Known as the record collector, Glenn has over 15,000 records that he plays for listeners on his show. A highlight to his career.”I love to play the old music and try to keep it alive.”

His favorite stint in the business is giving his listeners the same appreciation he has for music.”An appreciation of good music with words and sentences that you can understand.”

He says relating to his audience is always key.Brian McCulloch has been listening to Wayne Glenn for over 20 years and tells KOLR10, “He’s got charm and style. He’s excellent over the radio.”

Listeners like McCulloch and Colette Carter Young look forward to waking up with Glenn every weekend. Colette Carter Young has been listening to Wayne Glenn since he first started and said, “I remember he’s always pleasant, always looking and searching for people’s interest and what they want to listen to.”

His listeners can hear through speakers, his dedication to his craft.”Wayne really lives and breathes his music. It’s not just his job. It’s his passion; it’s what he lives for .”

Continuing to reach thousands of people, he hopes to keep his passion for music alive.

“And I can have an influence; hopefully, a positive influence on keeping the old music I interested in alive,” says Glenn.

If you want to listen to Glenn live on air, you can hear him every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.