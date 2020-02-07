A little history on Springfield and Sears

SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, one of the oldest retail stores in town announced it will be closing its doors in a couple of months.

Sears, located in the Battlefield Mall, says it will be open until mid-April before shutting down operations.

Sears has been a fixture in the Springfield shopping scene for nearly a century, but as many big retailers have in the last decade, the company had to make a tough decision to close down locations in several cities across the country.

John Sellars, with the History Museum on the Square, says the company has a long history here.

He says it opened it’s first Springfield location in the late 1920s near College and Campbell where Hollywood Theater now sits, but they eventually outgrew that space.

“They were in that location until the mid-1950s when they built a brand new modern store next to the Shrine Mosque,” Sellars says.

We now know that area as the Springfield Expo Center, but at one time, it was a popular shopping destination located in the heart of the city.

But again, its success wasn’t able to be contained in that location. So they needed somewhere new.

“They were there then for many years until they moved when the new mall was built. They moved and opened a location in the Battlefield Mall, and ultimately closed the store downtown,” Sellars explains.

When the Battlefield mall opened in 1970, Sears was one of its initial pillars, and it stayed that way for decades. Sellars believes that retail innovation contributed to their rise, and now their fall.

“When you think about Sears, you have to think about their cutting edge approach to retailing. They had a brick and mortar store, but they were also huge in catalog sales. The Sears-Roebuck catalog was a huge game-changer. They are the victim of the next shift in retailing, which they were the cause of the last one,” Sellars says.

The Battlefield Mall did not respond for comment on the closing and the future of that big space. However, Sears Holdings sent us a statement about the decision saying quote:

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Springfield, Missouri. The liquidation sale begins this week and the store is planned to close in mid-April.”