A list of all schools closed or virtual for the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Due to staff and student absences, several schools have canceled or have changed to virtual classes for the rest of the week. Some schools are playing it day by day. Here is a list of what we know so far:

NAME STATUS Springfield Public Schools Closed Ozark School District Closed Mountain Grove Public Schools Closed Willard Public Schools Virtual Joel E Barber C-5 School Closed Clever R-V School District Virtual (day by day basis) New Covenant Academy Closed Republic School District Closed Wednesday, Virtual Thursday & Friday Halfway R-III Virtual Cabool R-IV Virtual (day by day basis) Nevada R-V Closed

Currently, most schools are just canceling for the remainder of the week. Some schools have not announced whether the cancellations will continue into next week yet.

We will keep this page updated as schools announce their statuses.