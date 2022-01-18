A list of all schools closed or virtual for the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Due to staff and student absences, several schools have canceled or have changed to virtual classes for the rest of the week. Some schools are playing it day by day. Here is a list of what we know so far:

NAMESTATUS
Springfield Public SchoolsClosed
Ozark School DistrictClosed
Mountain Grove Public SchoolsClosed
Willard Public SchoolsVirtual
Joel E Barber C-5 SchoolClosed
Clever R-V School DistrictVirtual (day by day basis)
New Covenant AcademyClosed
Republic School DistrictClosed Wednesday, Virtual Thursday & Friday
Halfway R-IIIVirtual
Cabool R-IVVirtual (day by day basis)
Nevada R-VClosed

Currently, most schools are just canceling for the remainder of the week. Some schools have not announced whether the cancellations will continue into next week yet.

We will keep this page updated as schools announce their statuses.

