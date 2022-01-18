A list of all schools closed or virtual for the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Due to staff and student absences, several schools have canceled or have changed to virtual classes for the rest of the week. Some schools are playing it day by day. Here is a list of what we know so far:
|NAME
|STATUS
|Springfield Public Schools
|Closed
|Ozark School District
|Closed
|Mountain Grove Public Schools
|Closed
|Willard Public Schools
|Virtual
|Joel E Barber C-5 School
|Closed
|Clever R-V School District
|Virtual (day by day basis)
|New Covenant Academy
|Closed
|Republic School District
|Closed Wednesday, Virtual Thursday & Friday
|Halfway R-III
|Virtual
|Cabool R-IV
|Virtual (day by day basis)
|Nevada R-V
|Closed
Currently, most schools are just canceling for the remainder of the week. Some schools have not announced whether the cancellations will continue into next week yet.
We will keep this page updated as schools announce their statuses.