SALEM, Mo.- A 19-year-old man has died after a head-on car accident on Highway CC by the Texas County line.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash at 1:25 am.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car, driven by Kaleb Keaton, 19, failed to turn a curve and ran off the right side of the road. His car struck an embankment, went airborne, and then overturned. Keaton was pronounced dead on the scene later that morning, and next of kin has been notified.

This is Highway Patrol Troop I’s 27th fatality of 2022 and third fatality in September.