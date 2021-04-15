A land bank may be approved for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A land bank may soon be in Springfield as part of the Restore SGF initiative to restore and improve housing stock mainly in the north and west parts of the city.

The land bank would offer a way for the city to qualify buyers for land that’s previously been condemned.

The Missouri House recently passed a bill sponsored by local state representative Bill Owen.

The bill would include Springfield in the statutes to allow for a land bank.

“We want to make sure that when we sell these properties, we’ve qualified who the buyer is and we anticipate better results of what happens to the property after we repurpose it into the private sector,” said Owen. “So we don’t know that we’re just trading one undesirable land owner for another undesirable land owner.”

The bill is now in the Senate local government’s committee.