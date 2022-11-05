SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Giving them some self-confidence, boosting them up, letting them feel beautiful.” Said Danielle Blue, “A Girl Like Me” board chair. “We want them to walk into a room and feel beautiful “

Professional braiders across Springfield came out today to help young girls in the community see their true beauty.

Hairdresser Lenora Scott says that this experience is important for everyone involved.

“I do hair on a regular basis and it’s just, you know, I’m all about the kids and giving back.” Said Scott “I think it’s a good thing that Amber and her organization are doing. And I just wanted to be a part of.”

“A Girl Like Me” a mentorship program started by founder Amby Lewis, held its second annual Braid-A-Thon.

Girls 11- 19 were able to come out and get their hair done for free. Showing the girls, they have a community that has their back.

Today 18 girls had the chance to get braided styles and use the new space they just moved into at the Fairbanks.

Girls walked out of their appointment with a new attitude and a new hairstyle for the week.

“A Girl Like Me” holds other events for girls in the community like a prom dress drive. they also have a banquet coming up in December to celebrate their two-year anniversary.