A Forum on Amendment 3: Yes or No?

SPRINGFIELD — On November 3, Missouri voters will decide how legislative districts are drawn starting in 2021. Wednesday voters heard from those leading each side of the issue.

Back in 2018, Missouri voters decided to change the way state legislative districts are drawn. That decision meant the lines are to be drawn by one non-partisan demographer who applies through the State Auditor’s office, and is approved by the MO Senate Minority and Majority leaders.

Now, Amendment 3 seeks to give voters one more chance to decide on the issue. When you get to the ballot box, it will be a “yes” or “no” vote.

A “YES” vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution to enact the following changes: eliminate the nonpartisan state demographer and use a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor again for legislative redistricting,

alter the criteria used to draw district maps,

change the threshold of lobbyists’ gifts from $5 to $0, and

lower the campaign contribution limit for state senate campaigns from $2,500 to $2,400. A “NO” vote opposes amending the Missouri Constitution, thereby maintaining: the state’s use of a nonpartisan state demographer for legislative redistricting,

the existing criteria used to draw legislative districts, and

the existing campaign finance and lobbying limits. SOURCE: balletopedia.org

On Wednesday, Drury University and a coalition of several groups held a forum between the sponsor of Amendment 3, Sen. Dan Hegeman, and the Campaign Director for “No on 3” Sean Nicholson.

Sen. Hegeman says the reasoning for this legislation is to give voters a chance to revert back to the old process, where districts are drawn by five Republicans and five Democrats who are picked by the Governor.

“My motivation (is) to give voters another opportunity to look at the way that we draw general assembly districts in the state – to largely go back to the process of bipartisan commission which has served the state of Missouri well over decades, giving us both Democrat and Republican controlled legislatures,” says Hegeman.

Nicholson argues that Amendment 3 is something that will allow politicians to gerrymander districts and protect their seats. He says honoring what voters chose in 2018 will make for more competitive races, putting a more even-number of republicans and democrats in each district.

“We’re about to start the redistricting process, and the redistricting process in Missouri happens once every 10 years once the census is complete. The reason they are trying to smash this through is because we’re about to draw new maps, and because voters said, ‘Hey we’ve got a fair process that will lead to a fair outcome.’ Voters approved that, and some folks are terrified of a fair situation,” says Nicholson.

A concern of Sen. Hegeman is that it will result in strangely shaped districts.

“You’ll cross city lines, you’ll cross county lines. It’ll be a spoke in the wheel type measure to try and get enough republicans in one area, and enough democrats in the other area to make a competitive district,” Hegemen says.

Nicholson says it can be done with making districts too abnormally shaped, and be done in the interest of fairness.

“About 1/5th of the seats overall would be competitive, the other seats would be safer – either republican or democratic. This can all be done without crazy shapes,” says Nicholson.

On the topic of reducing campaign contributions by $100, and lobbyist gifts by $5 , Senator Hegeman says it is an effort to keep money out of politics. Nicholson argues that this is not a real attempt at reform, and labeled it as a smokescreen to distract voters from the redistricting issue.

The full forum lasted under an hour, and was moderated by Dr. Dan Ponder, political science professor at Drury University. To watch it in full, click here.