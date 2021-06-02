A former supermarket in Buffalo under renovation to become “Market 116”

BUFFALO, Mo. — An effort is underway to make Buffalo, Missouri, a shopping district.

Nicole Bryan, the owner of a 14,000 square foot building, will be renovating the area’s former Old Woods Supermarket. She said the building has sat vacant for many decades.

” I just want to make downtown,” said Bryan. “And Buffalo, I just want to get it on the map.”

This isn’t Bryan’s first big project. She has started a few wedding venues and opened her own store. However, this former supermarket is her biggest project to date.

“Since I have lived here it has been boarded up, the windows are all boarded up,” said Bryan. “I’ve never seen the light of day in it.”

Currently, it’s not only seeing the light with over 300 gallons of white paint, everything is getting Bryan’s magical touch.

“We’ve had a few people straggling in and saying ‘I grocery shopped in here,'” said Bryan. “I think it’ll be really cool for them to see what we did.”

In early July 2021, Market 116 will be fully open for business.

What is next for Nicole Bryan? She says it’s too soon to know, but it will for sure be something big and crazy.

“For sure crazy,” said Bryan. “Yeah, If you ask my husband,100% he’ll say yeah.”

Market 116 will open for the first time to the public on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.