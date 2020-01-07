A few roadwork projects are beginning in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — If you’re driving on Highway 65, north of Branson this week, expect to see lane closures in the southbound lanes.

MoDOT crews are working on the bridge at bear creek.

Work could last as long as two weeks.

Even though you may not see workers at night, lanes will be closed around the clock to make sure everything is safe.

MoDOT says if you can avoid Southbound 65 at the Bear Creek Bridge, you should find another way.

Also happening in Branson

A westbound lane of Highway 76 will be closed on and off this month.

This is to accommodate large construction equipment for a new project called “Wonder Works.”

You’ll see lanes closed from Longhorn Steakhouse to the Gettin’ Basted Restaurant.

Crews have placed message boards along 76 to let drivers know when lanes are closed.