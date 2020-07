GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Two Greene County polling places have changed locations for the August 4 election.

Voters in the first and second Boone Precinct will now vote at Ash Grove School at the south entry. The entry can be found at 100 North Maple Lane.

Those in the 5A and 6A precinct will be voting at Parkview High School at 516 West Meadowmere Street in the cafeteria.

The Greene County Clerk’s Office says it will post signage with these changes before election day.