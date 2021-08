SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This month marks 160 years since the Battle of Wilson Creek.

The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation is hosting a symposium on a wide range of topics about the Civil War.

William Piston, professor emeritus at Missouri State University, explained the impact the Civil War had in Missouri. Piston says Missouri was one of the most fought over states during the war and that the Ozarks served as an important depot and route for traveling union soldiers.

Here is an extended interview on the history of the Civil War: