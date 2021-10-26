A bad call: video call leads to jail time

NEVADA, Mo. – A Nevada, Missouri woman has been arrested for showing a bag of drugs to a prison inmate on the jail’s electronic visitation system.

Detectives who discovered the footage used the video to locate the address it was recorded from.  

At the address, officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

Officers charged 43-year-old Joyce Wyant with Possession of Controlled Substances and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance.

Currently, Wyant is at the Vernon County Jail, being held with a $2,500 bond.

