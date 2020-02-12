A 48-hour film festival is coming up in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Young people around the Ozarks will get a chance to show their filmmaking talent at a special indie film competition coming up.

The event is called Reel Madness 48 and will kick off next month.

Students are encouraged to get involved, but anyone 12-years-old and up can enter.

Shelley Waggener, co-director of Ozark Mountain Webfest, says she and her group have partnered with Hollister Schools to help make this happen.

“They have to write, direct, cast, shoot and edit.,” Waggener said. “All in a 48-hour period.”

Competitors will be given a film genre and 48 hours to put a 3 to 7 minute film together.

Awards will be announced two weeks later at a red carpet event at the Hollister High School auditorium.

“This area has got a lot of good actors and filmmakers and I feel like this area is beautiful in Branson,” said Michael Schultz, student filmmaker.

The competition entry fee is 25 dollars and kicks off on March 27th at Hollister High School.

“They are bloggers, they are on the internet,” Waggener said. “They are social animals that understand this world, maybe a little bit better than some of the older filmmakers.”

The red carpet event will be hosted on April 18.

