A 48-foot western mural in Branson was painted by a father and son in three weeks

BRANSON, Mo. — One family has brought the old west back to Branson with a 48-foot mural on Bramble Lane.

The mural was painted on the fence on Jim Rudd’s property, and he says he got the idea from the show “Longmire.”

The project was designed by his nephew, Robert, who works in graphic design.

Robert’s father, Bobby Hollingsworth, has been working with his son on the mural for the last three weeks.

The family has been using canopies to protect the large painting from recent storms and began the mural by creating a grid on the wooden fence and took pencil and sharpie to draw a layout of the western town.

Bobby says it has been helpful to be able to work together on this project with his son.

“I said you’re the boss,” said Bobby. “Can’t be but one boss. He’s doing all of the figures because we have different ways of doing that, and his style is rather unique, and I think it looks good. And I can’t, I’m almost 82, and I can’t get down on the ground and paint down there. I can’t see accurately, so he has to actually lay down sometimes or on his hips. I got a kneeling pad, and it helps, but I still have trouble. If I get down, I have trouble getting up!”

The western town painting is named after them both, Bobby and Robert.