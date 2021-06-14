911 dispatcher awarded for a charitable act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A 911 dispatcher was given an award for helping a family in need.

On Memorial Day, An out-of-state woman was stranded at a motel with 4 kids, one including a 9-month old. She had nothing to feed them. She called the police for help.

“My biggest thing was trying to see if the situation was real. A lot of people call all the time with that storyline, but something in the way she was acting, you could tell she didn’t know what to do. With it being the holiday or whatever I was like, ‘Well, maybe. ‘ So I actually talked to the officer after he kind of looked into it a little bit more. He’s like, ‘No, this is a different situation’ and I was like, ‘OK, hang on, we’ll be there,” says Summer Onyeukwu, the 911 dispatcher that took her call.

Onyeukwu and some of her coworkers pitched in and bought a cart full of food and essentials for the family.

Onyeukwu’s kind gesture was recognized by the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution. She was awarded the Emergency Medical Services Award. It recognizes the dedication to the preservation of life and health under emergency conditions and or performing beyond the duties normally called for within the emergency medical services profession.