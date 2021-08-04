9-year-old visits dream car at Route 66 Car Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 9-year-old boy got the chance to fulfill one of his dreams at the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield.

Chase Wilson is obsessed with cars, and his favorite is the DeLorean.

The DeLorean is the car used in Back To The Future, but Chase Wilson likes the original model best.

His father, Carl Wilson, asked various Facebook groups if anyone had a DeLorean that wasn’t the Back to The Future version.

Many had the Back To The Future versions, but Carl Wilson looked until he finally found the perfect car for his son to visit.

The Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield has a DeLorean and the Museum’s owner, Guy Mace, let Chase Wilson sit in the car to take photos and ask questions.