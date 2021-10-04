9-year-old boy dies after car accident in Mountain Grove

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo.- A 9-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after a single-car accident.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened around 4:10 pm. on 13th Road, one mile west of Mountain Grove.
The report states a 2008 Chevy Silverado traveled off the road, hit a dirt embankment and overturned. The boy was partially ejected in the crash.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a West Plains hospital with moderate injuries.
This is Troop G’s 23rd fatality accident in 2021.