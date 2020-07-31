84th Annual Ozark Empire Fair opens to the public despite COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 84th Annual Ozark Empire Fair opened its doors for its first day of operation on Thursday, July 30.

To keep guests safe at the fair, CDC guidelines will be followed when it comes to social distancing, sanitizing and requiring people older than 11 to wear a mask. Individuals will not have to wear a mask when eating or drinking six feet away from others.

“We were looking forward to getting out. We were in quarantine for the most part,” said David Amiralut, a fairgoer.

Larry Krauk, the event coordinator with Ozark Empire Fair, says there is still a lot to do at the fair.

“We got roller coasters, we got a Ferris wheel, we’ve got all kinds of things for the kids, we got some new rides that we brought in this year,” said Krauk. “In our East hall, that’s locally made in our life and art section, so people who done different crafts and photos and different things, they’re on display. And our west hall is all commercial vendors.”

Krauk says safety measures are being enforced so people can feel safe when going to the fair.

“We have signs up talking about the ordinance, that you have to wear a mask. Obviously, there are some stipulations on that, if you’re eating, drinking or of a certain age, and we have that on the signs,” said Krauk.

The fair will be open from July 30 to August 8 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.