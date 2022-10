POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A burn ban is in effect for Polk County and the City of Bolivar, as multiple crews fought a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is burning near South 124th road, which is just off State Highway U, west of Highway 13. Officials on the scene said they estimate 80 acres were damaged in the fire.

Bolivar City Fire crews said in a Facebook post that people should avoid the area.

This story is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.