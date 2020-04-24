$70,000 worth of stolen items recovered by the Dallas Police Department

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Over $70,000 worth of stolen items have been recovered in Dallas County.
According to the Dallas County Police Department, deputies from Webster Counties and officers from Nixa accompanied Dallas police to respond to a tip reporting possibly stolen items.
The Facebook post says vehicles stolen from Ozark, Nixa, Springfield, and Webster County, a camper from Rolla, a vehicle and tools from Chastine Trucking, two flatbed trailers, and two box-trailers were recovered.
Owners of the recovered items have been contacted.