SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Almost 2000 residents are without power in Southern Springfield today.

The outage began at around 2:44 p.m. City Utilities have not commented on the reason for the outages.

This comes after over 700 residents in Downtown Springfield were without power earlier today, April 7.

The area without power included the Downtown Springfield area, as well as Walnut Street and other areas northeast of downtown.

City Utilities said the outages were caused by an electric fault on a power line, which they believe was caused by wind conditions in the area. Businesses and residences, including the Springfield Police Department, were affected by the outage.

It’s unclear if this new outage is related to the previous.

This is a breaking news story. Further details will be provided as they become available.