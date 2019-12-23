7- and 8-year-old boys drown in eastern Missouri pond

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

ST. CLAIR, Mo (AP).– Authorities say two boys have died after plunging through a frozen pond near their home in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 7- and 8-year-old boys were found Sunday in the private pond in Franklin County.

The search began after the boys didn’t return from a bike ride.

The patrol says a family member found one of them floating in the pond.

A diver then located the second child.

They were pronounced dead several hours later. Their names weren’t immediately released.

