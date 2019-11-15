69 alleged gang members in St. Louis region arrested; 16 arrests on murder-related warrants

ST. LOUIS (Missourinet). – Nearly 200 fugitives wanted for violent offenses are off the streets of the St. Louis area tonight, as a result of a massive federal special operation. 16 of the arrests are on murder-related warrants.

During a Thursday morning press conference at the Thomas Eagleton Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, federal prosecutors announced that 162 fugitives have been arrested in the St. Louis region as part of “Operation Triple Beam.” State and local law enforcement officers joined U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen at the press conference.

“This joint operation had the added effect of strengthening the relationship among our local, state and federal law enforcement counterparts,” U.S. Marshal of Missouri’s Eastern District John Jordan tells reporters. “The U.S. Marshals provided multiple resources to include manpower, funds and essential equipment to assist local, state and federal partners in this operation.”

Jordan emphasizes that 16 of the St. Louis-area arrests were connected to homicides. 69 suspected gang members have been arrested. Jordan also says 40 firearms and three vehicles have been seized, and nearly ten pounds of illegal drugs have been confiscated.

The special operation spanned three months.

