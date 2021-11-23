64 CoxHealth employees discharged for not complying with hospital vaccine requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announced on Twitter Tuesday that 64 employees did not comply with Cox’s vaccine requirement and have now been discharged.

Hospitals have required employee vaccination for decades. A patient should expect not to be exposed to a deadly disease while in the hospital.



At our final deadline, 64 out of 12,500 employees, 0.51%, chose not to comply with our policy and were discharged.



CoxHealth employees had a deadline to get vaccinated by October 15. Edwards reported that day that 98.63% of employees were vaccinated.

“We hired 457 people in the month of September,” Edwards told OzarksFirst in October. “It’s a record month, even after announcing this, so we’re hiring about 100 people a week. So that keeps us going. But here’s a good reference point. In July, we had 537 employees on extended leave chiefly due to COVID. October, we have 21. There’s about a 500-employee difference right now just because of the lower COVID rates and the higher vaccination rates.”