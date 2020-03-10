600 workers impacted by Hy-Vee’s closure of Kansas City fulfillment center

MISSOURI, (Missouri).– A $90 million Hy-Vee fulfillment center that opened last year in south Kansas City is closing in May – impacting nearly 600 workers. Grocery store chain spokesperson Christina Gayman tells Missourinet says the company will also be closing fulfillment centers in Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

“Several dozen from each fulfillment center will go back to store level in those markets to be part of the Hy-Vee Aisles Online teams at the stores,” she says. “Since we are moving fulfillment back to the stores, we’ll need those people in the stores to help us fill orders.”

Gayman says Human Resources will help the rest of the workers find another company role or jobs outside of Hy-Vee.

“On HyVee.com, we have more than 1,200 job openings throughout our eight-state region,” she says. “There is potential for some of those people to find other roles within Hy-Vee, even in the Kansas City metro. If there are employees who do not want to remain with Hy-Vee or we just can’t find the right fit for them, we’re working to help transition them to opportunities outside of Hy-Vee.”

Gayman is not sure if severance packages are included for those who do not stay.

She says the fulfillment centers will remain company property, but she could not give details about what they will be used for in the future.

Hy-Vee will stop filling orders at its fulfillment sites the week of March 23, but Gayman says workers can help with the transition through May 6.

